S/Court strikes out request for review of judgment on Ebonyi PDP guber ticket

The Supreme Court on Friday, struck out a request by a governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Senator Joseph Ogba to review its final judgment of September 14, 2022 which upheld Odii Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the state in 2023 elections.

The panel of Justices of the Apex Court presided over by Justice Amina Augie struck out the request following the dramatic withdrawal of a motion to that effect by Chief Paul Erokoro (SAN) who was counsel to Ogba.

During the proceedings on Friday, Erokoro had attempted to argue for a prayer for the Supreme Court to review its earlier judgment which recognized Ifeanyi as the PDP governorship candidate.

However,…