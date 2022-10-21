The Alabahun story and the sorrows of a nation

ON a chilly, very cold dawn, Alabahun, the Tortoise was caught red-handed by his Father in law harvesting tubers of Yam. The Father-in-law was so furious that he decided not only to punish Alabahun but also to disgrace him. Fortuitously for the Father-in-law, it was a Market day when the whole village gather to buy and sell. He tied Alabahun up hands and legs, dragged him to the Market Road and displayed him conspicuously by the wayside, along with the stolen tubers of yam, and with a sign that reads ‘ *Shameless thief, caught harvesting yams’.* Alabahun was duly insulted, buffeted and spat upon by people going to the Market. The Father-in-law law enjoyed the spectacle so much…