Voter education, eliminating electoral infractions, a collective responsibility — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has tasked organisations and communities with the need to collectively engage in voter education in order to totally eliminate electoral infractions in the 2023 election.

This call was made at a public engagement on the 2023 electioneering process, which was held on Thursday, at the BNI Youths Centre, the University of Ibadan, by the ‘Cure My Nation’ initiative and Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB), Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the head, Voter education and publicity Department in INEC Oyo State, Mrs Rosemary Alaba-Adeniyi said: “eliminating electoral infractions through voter education requires the…