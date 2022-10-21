You should know this if you are travelling to Mozambique

Relocation is now the new trend in Nigeria. It seems like Nigerians are playing ‘the last to leave game’. The rate of migration is alarming. Nigerians can’t be blamed or crucified for seeking for greener pastures in other countries. The economic condition of the country is unbearable for many.

If you also intend to leave the country, there are about 48 visa-free, e-Visa and visa-on-arrival countries you can visit or relocate to. As a Nigerian, you can travel to these countries without much stress and procedures especially countries like Somalia, Tuvalu, Togo, Gambia, Zambia, and Lesotho.

Mozambique is one of the countries you can also consider travelling to. This is an…