APC has destroyed Nigeria ―​​ Atiku

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign trail moved to Benin City, Edo State on Saturday, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has told supporters that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed Nigeria and every opportunity therein during its years in power.

He has, therefore, counselled citizens that the party that came to power nearly seven and half years ago is not a party to be supported.

Addressing the rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the former Vice President said: “You have seen how APC has destroyed this country, destroyed the economy of this country. They have destroyed your educational opportunities. They have…