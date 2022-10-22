Black Panther: Wakanda Forever heads to Nigeria for African Premiere

The Walt Disney Company, in association with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment, has announced that Nigeria will play host to the official African premiere of Marvel Studios’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The highly-anticipated next installment of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and follow up to the 2018 box office sensation Black Panther, will bring the new chapter of the Wakandan kingdom to life in Lagos in early November, ahead of its cinema release on Friday 11 November, 2022 across Africa.

Through its association with AFRIFF and FilmOne, the film will play host to film industry stakeholders from across Africa and the world at…