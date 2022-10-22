FCT Police arrest 35-year-old man over production of fake documents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command have arrested one Wasiu Adekola, a 35-year-old man, who resides in Mararaba area of Nassarawa State and is alleged to be a specialist in the production of all kinds of fake documents.

The arrest was made in Abuja by operatives of Kubwa Divisional Headquarters, following a discrete investigation stemming from the discovery of a fake motor vehicle document in the Possession of a road user while Police officers attached to the division were on a Stop-and-Search Operation about a month ago.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police…