Flood endangers 2.5 million Nigerians, UNICEF cries out

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that more than 1.5 million children are at risk of malnutrition and drowning as a result of the devastating floods in Nigeria.

“More than 2.5 million people in Nigeria are in need of humanitarian assistance, 60 per cent of whom are children and are at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in the past decade,” UNICEF said.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, in a statement on Friday, noted that the floods, which have affected 34 out of the 36 states in the country, have displaced 1.3 million people.

“Over 600 people have lost their lives and…