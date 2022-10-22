Footballer drowns while rescuing victims of boat mishap in Bayelsa

One of the three top scorers of Prosperity Cup, a grassroot football tournament being organized by the Government of Bayelsa State, Ernest Peremobowei, has reportedly died while trying to rescue victims of a boat mishap in Bebelebiri Community of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Tribune Online learnt that Peremobowei, one of the three joint top scorers in the just concluded Prosperity Cup, died while returning home in a canoe shortly after taking his wife and three children to higher ground to escape the raging flood.

According to an eyewitness account, the canoe which was conveying him and six other persons from the Federal Medical Center waterfront capsized…