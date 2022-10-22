Insecurity: Again, T.Y Danjuma calls for self-defence

A former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y Danjuma on Saturday asked Nigerians especially citizens of Taraba State to acquire arms and defend themselves and their territories against armed bandits.

Danjuma made the call while speaking at the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 25th Aku Uka of Wukari, the paramount ruler of the great Kwararafa kingdom in Wukari town, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba, lamented that innocent Nigerians were killed by armed bandits with the collusion of the military.

“When I said the military was colluding with the arm bandits in 2017, the then minister of efence made a kangaroo commission of enquiry that…