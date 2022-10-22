PTAD clears N7.53bn pension arrears owed to defunct NICON Insurance, Delta Steel Company pensioners

The Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Thursday, declared payment completion of the last lap of the 196-month-old pension arrears owed to pensioners of two defunct/privatized government companies; Insurance PLC and Delta Steel Company.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, made this known on Thursday, at a press conference held at the Directorate’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate is delighted to announce the complete liquidation of the outstanding 56months of inherited pension liabilities for NICON Insurance and 49months owed ex-workers of Delta Steel Company.

“For NICON Insurance, a total of 100months were…