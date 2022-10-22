Recreation clubs list contributions to the economy at Clubsworld Lecture

Presidents of Recreation Clubs in Nigeria, recently gathered at the Business Club Ikeja to discuss contributions of the clubs to the Nigerian economy at a public lecture organised by Clubsworld, an online media for social and sporting clubs in Nigeria.

President of Business Club Ikeja, Chief Tajudeen Akande, who was the Guest Lecturer, advanced the role of recreation clubs in Nigeria’s economic development, saying it has become an essential factor in improving the health and well being of individuals and contributing massively to the nation’s GDP.

Past and current presidents of recreation clubs and captains of industry attended the unveiling of the online media and the public…