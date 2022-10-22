Soludo, Okonkwo, others grace Obi of Onitsha’s 20th coronation anniversary

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Senator Ndii Obi and Prof Obiora Okonkwo who represented the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Vice Presidential Candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were among the dignitaries that graced the Ofala and the 20th Coronation Ceremony of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe on Saturday.

In his address, Obi Achebe recounted his journey to the throne which began on May 14, 2002.

According to Obi Achebe in the 20 years, he had been on the throne he instituted peace and Reconciliation based on Truth and transparency, the base being to galvanise the energies and resources of Onitsha indigenes all over the world.

He recalled that…