Supreme Court judgement on Delta PDP, a call for unity, reconciliation — Elumelu

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday, urged all stakeholders in Delta State to see the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 2023 general elections in Delta State to set aside all personal and group interests, unite as a family and present a formidable front to guarantee the victory of the PDP in the elections.

Hon Elumelu who gave the charge in a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents stressed the need for all PDP faithful to strengthen the PDP campaign at all levels for victory so that PDP can continue the legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP…