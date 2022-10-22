The filthy stories coming out of Kogi

SOMETHING quite typical of Western societies happened in the UK this week. Sharon Taylor, a cheating wife who made false rape allegations against her husband of 21 years for refusing to do household chores, was spared jail time. Mr. David Taylor had moved out of his matrimonial home in Malvern, Worcestershire, last year after his wife admitted having an affair, and the ex-councillor, 61, had gone haywire, vowing to destroy him. As reported by the Daily Mail, Sharon had bombarded her estranged husband with abusive messages asking him to continue doing household chores. Between March and April this year, she sent him 216 messages, including one branding him a ‘robotic Nazi’. As…