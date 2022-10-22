UniUyo fixes October 24 for resumption

The University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State says it will on Monday, October 24, 2022 resume full academic activities following the recent suspension of the Nationwide industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The management of the institution announced this in a statement Signed by Mr Linus T. Okoko, the Ag. Registrar of the institution and made available to newsmen Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to the statement, the University of Uyo Senate approved the reopening date for academic activities at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The statement is entitled: “UNIUYO reopens on Monday, October 24, 2022, for the…