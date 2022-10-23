Chronicles of BisiManuel sets Akure agog

THE city of Akure, the Ondo State capital is currently getting agog as music sensation and content creator, Adebisi Emmanuel, otherwise known as BisiManuel, brings in top music and comedy acts for his much anticipated concert, ‘Chronicles of BisiManuel’.

The show which has been the talk of the moment in Akure and beyond will witness the large turnout of social media contents creators, music artistes, comedians and dignitaries from all walks of life as the show is expected to put Akure on the entertainment map.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the concert that will be headlined by KennyBlaq and WoliAgba, BisiManuel said he was led by the spirit of God during one of his prayer…