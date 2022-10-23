Coalition pledges support for Tinubu

Following a successful rally in Lagos to support the presidential ambition of former Lagos Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, organised by Seyi Tinubu, the Coalition for Tinubu-Shettima progress worldwide, has stated that the momentum experienced at the rally is an indication that the Tinubu – Shettima train is one that cannot be stopped

Speaking on the success recorded at the rally, the coalition stated that its objective is mainly to spread the message of the campaign at the grassroots, adding that the coalition is focused on an issue-based campaign and will not engage in any form of…