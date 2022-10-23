Gov Zulum hails Buhari, International communities over approach to tackling Boko Haram

Governor Umara Zulum has said the people of Borno are satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to tackling the menace of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

In a press conference at the government house in Maiduguri on Saturday, Zulum said that unlike in the past when some Local Government Areas were under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents, people in the state are now convinced that the federal government is much more determined in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians in the state.

The press conference which was conducted after the commissioning of the combined number of 804 houses for the resettlement of displaced members of the Ngarannam community…