I was surprised to see you in my palace, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, said he was surprised to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Godwin, in his palace on Saturday.

Recall that the governor led the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and his delegations to visit the Oba ahead of the Presidential rally of the party in Benin City weekend.

The monarch said he was glad to have Governor Obaseki in his palace after a long time.

He wondered why the governor seldom visited his palace and advised the Governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu to keep in touch with the Palace.

Ewuare II particularly acknowledged the congratulatory letter sent to him…