Insurance Commissioner working hard to restore industry’s glory ― Ogunbiyi

The Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has lauded the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Thomas Sunday, for his commitment to ensuring the restoration of the insurance industry’s glory.

Ogunbiyi, who expressed this during an interaction with journalists, said, “The current Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Thomas Sunday, is trying to galvanise the industry to assume its expected position as the leader of the financial sector and the driver of the Nigerian economy.”

According to the Mutual Benefits Assurance chairman, the commissioner is a thoroughbred professional who is passionate about turning around the fortune of the industry for the good of the…