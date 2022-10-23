Interest of Lagosians’ll be top priority of my administration ― Jandor

Governorship Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran Adediran, on Sunday assured residents of Badagry that his administration will put the interest of Lagosians first in making decisions if elected in 2023 as the next governor of the state.

The PDP standard bearer popularly called Jandor gave this assurance during a meeting with the League of Imams in the Badagry zone, which covers; Badagry, Ojo and Ajeromi Ifelodun.

Jandor said his administration would work for the interest of Lagosians as, according to him, his decision would not need second approval from any godfather in the state.

The PDP candidate expressed his…