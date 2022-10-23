Kwara Christian youth tasked on unity

Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Kwara State has called on all Christian youths in the state to unite towards building a loving, peaceful and Godly state in the face of the present situation.

In a statement by the leadership of the association at the weekend, the state chairman of YOWICAN, Mr. Stephen Awoyale (JP), said that there is no better time than now to use prayers and intellect to redirect our nation to the path of righteousness.

“There’s so much at stake if we do not come together to build the walls of our nation that is already falling apart. I call on all Christian youths in the state to come together for us to create a united force…