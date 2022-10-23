Kwara College of Education management appeals for calm, promises govt intervention

Management of Kwara state College of Education, Ilorin, has urged the staff and students of the institution to remain calm as Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is attending to the challenges facing the institution.

The management had closed down the institution last Tuesday due to the disruption of the ongoing examinations by the lecturers who were demanding payment of one and a half months salary arrears owed them by the management.

Dissatisfied by their lecturers’ action, the angry students resorted to protest, a situation which forced the management to announce the closure of the college.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the provost of the College, Dr. Jimoh Ahmed…