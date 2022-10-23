Mounting debt: Why next government will be in serious trouble —Yusuf, Ex-LCCI DG

As the National Assembly begins the defence of the 2023 budget next week, immediate past Director-General of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on the key approaches the lawmakers should take in the budgetary exercise, among other sundry issues relating to next year’s budgetary allocations and the severe debt crisis of the country.

Next week, the National Assembly is expected to start engaging ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government for the defence of their proposals in the 2023 budget of N20.51trillion, which…