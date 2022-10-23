NDLEA nabs 4 kingpins over 16 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, 6 other states

Four persons wanted in connection with over 16,000 kilograms of illicit drugs have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said, in Lagos that anti-narcotics officers who have been on the trail of a 48-year-old Aro Aderinde for weeks arrested him on 16th October over his alleged involvement in the export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587.

In the same vein, two women, Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Adebisi Yahaya linked to the attempt to export 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong of…