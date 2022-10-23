Tinubu has no record of keeping promises, PDP tells Nigerians

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has told the people of Kano State to disregard the fluke promises made to them by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Tinubu and the APC are not known to keep their words.

The Atiku Campaign however said its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are promise-keepers who had always and will continue to fulfil all the promises they have made to Nigerians.

Dismissing Tinubu’s assertion of giving Nigerians 100 per cent of his time, Atiku Campaign pointed out that Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to be unreliable and unavailable for governance as he has been…