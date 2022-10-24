Abia North picks ADC’s Onuoha as consensus guber candidate

Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Abia State, has emerged as the Abia North consensus candidate by beating 9 others from the zone.

According to a political organization from the area, Abia North Political Project, ANPP after the screening of the 10 candidates from Abia North who are contesting, Bishop Onuoha beat the rest including APM, NRM, APP, SDP, and APGA candidates.

Addressing the press in Umuahia, the Director General of the group, Dr. Uduma Nnate said the screening was “to ensure that the next Governor of Abia State is from Abia North extraction in line with the Abia charter of equity propounded by our founding fathers…