Alaba market reopens Tuesday – Tribune Online

The Alaba International Market will be reopened on Tuesday, five days after the traders closed operation following an attack on them by hoodlums suspected to be transport union members.

The reopening followed a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the warring factions on Monday night in the state.

A meeting to reopen the market was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The representative of the Igbo traders in the Lagos Market Advisory Council, Comrade Ukatu, confirmed the reopening of the market to the Nigerian Tribune.

The market leader said “we are reopening the market tomorrow. We are in a meeting to sign a Memorandum of Understanding now.”

