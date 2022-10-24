At 62, what is Nigeria up to?

LON October 1st 2022, Nigeria celebrated its Independence anniversary. The yearly civic ritual was performed in the usual patriotic pomp, pageantry and triumphalism. However, frustrated by the state of the country, the anarchy, squalor and retrogression that are the cachets of Nigeria, some Nigerians felt that there was really nothing to celebrate. As we celebrate, or refused to celebrate, the independence anniversary, we cannot help wondering about what is really wrong with Nigeria. Is Nigeria accursed or doomed? On October 1st 1960, the day Nigeria got Independence, Nigeria’s Prime Minister, Tafawa Belewa, concluded his speech with, “I open a new chapter in the history of…