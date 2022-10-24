Corporate governance vital in building strong economy —CIBN, IoD

The Institute of Directors (IoD), the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), have stressed the need for the practical application of the principles of corporate governance in building a strong economy.

The National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG 2018) was unveiled by the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, on January 15, 2019, and sought to promote public awareness of essential corporate values and ethical practices by recommending practices and principles that affected companies are to adhere to.

“It is a universally accepted fact that sound governance is the bedrock of virile and sustainable economic growth for both…