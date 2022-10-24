Edo PDP swears-in campaign council today

THE Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday, October 24, 2022 swear in its State Campaign Management Council (SCMC).

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity of the SCMC, Chris Nehikhare, the ceremony is scheduled to hold at the state Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, along Sapele Road, Benin City beginning from 12noon.

The statement read in part: “As directed by the Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Deputy Chairman of the Edo State Campaign Council is set to swear in the State Campaign Management Council.

“The Council is made…