FY2021: Noor Takaful Insurance records N3.66b contribution, declares N422.7m profit

The Board of Directors, Noor Takaful Limited has announced a total sum of N3.66 billion as a contribution for the 2021 financial year at its 5th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos. The Company also recorded a profit of N422.72 million for the period.

Based on the audited report provided by the Company, which the regulator – National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) – recently approved, the Company experienced huge growth in contribution (premium), amounting to 183 per cent compared to N1.29 billion in the corresponding period in 2020. Its Profit After Tax rose to an all-time high from N147 million in 2020 to N422.72 million in 2021.

The result also revealed that gross claims…