Kanu is a flight risk, threat to national security, FG tells court

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division was on Monday, told that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is a flight risk and a threat to national security.

The Federal Government, through its counsel, David Kaswe, disclosed this, while adopting an application seeking the stay of execution of the October 13, 2022 judgement of the Court of Appeal which discharged the IPOB leader of the seven-count treasonable felony charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

In the application, filed on October 18, the Federal Government is praying the court to make an order staying the execution of the said judgement pending the hearing and determination…