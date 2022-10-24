Kwara governor approves N200m grant for 4,000 artisans

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has approved a N200 million grant empowerment for 4,000 artisans in the state with a sum of N50,000 each to a beneficiary.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the general manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Mallam Abdulqowiyy Olododo, said that part of the criteria which the artisans have to fulfill include uploading of their 2022 tax clearance from Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KwlRS) and evidence of membership that they belong to recognised artisan associations in the state.

The KWASSIP boss, who said that a portal for application of the grant has been launched, added that the programme,…