NAFDAC raises alarm over suspected counterfeit Augmentin in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control(NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians over the circulation of suspected counterfeit Augmentin 625mg Tabs in the country.

A statement signed by the management of NAFDAC and titled ‘NAFDAC Alert And Sensitization Of The Public On Suspected Falsified Augmentin 625mg’ on the agency’s website, disclosed that the product failed short of the labeling requirements.

NAFDAC said the suspected falsified Augmentin which was manufactured in April 2021 will expire on April 2024.

It also noted that the batch number of the falsified drug is 562626 with a NAFDAC registration number- 04-1928.

“The product failed short of the…