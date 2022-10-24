Stop heating up the polity with needless lies, Lagos APC cautions Jandor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has cautioned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr. Olajide Adediran popularly known as‘Jandor’ in Badagry, Lagos, on Sunday, against heating up the polity in his own favour.

This was made known by the spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo while reacting to allegations from the PDP candidate saying the APC abhors thuggery and any form of violence in the guise of politics.

He advised Jandor and the PDP to desist from overheating the polity.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported attack on the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Jide Adediran, Jandor while on a campaign tour.

“It…