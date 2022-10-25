CSDevNet sensitises Ondo farmers, forest stakeholders on climate change adaptation

As part of efforts to ensure that climate change does not affect farming and for the protection of the environment, the Climate Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) has sensitised farmers and stakeholders on climate change adaptation and global best practices in protecting the environment while doing farming activities.

The two-day sensitisation workshop was organised to empower relevant stakeholders on carbon credit activities and to strengthen stakeholders’ capacity to translate climate change adaptation (CCA) and smart agriculture to farmers in Ondo State.

In his lecture, Mr Steve Abu, the Programme Manager at CSDevNet, called for collective effort of relevant…