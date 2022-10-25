‘Don’t embark on physical dev’t without following due process’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to all Lagosians to desist from embarking on any form of physical development without following due process and procedures.

Sanwo-Olu,who spoke at the forum comprising stakeholders in housing sector, urged people to continue to cooperate with his administration by abiding with the state’s physical planning and other laws.

The governor disclosed that his development blue print, THEMES Agenda has been critical in maintaining social equilibrium and harmony in the state.

According to him, the administration’s programme had focused on inclusiveness and bridging the social divide across sectors, in line with the theme of the 2022 World…