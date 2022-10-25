FG onboarding 23,991 N-Skills beneficiaries for training on additional 11 trades

The Federal Government is currently onboarding 23,991 N-Skills beneficiaries for training on additional 11 trades including Auto-mechanic, Leatherworks and Shoe making, Smart Devices, Welding & Fabrication.

Others are Aluminum Assembly & Fabrication, Plumbing & Piping, Electrical Installations, Agency Banking, Tailoring & Embroidery, Baking & Cosmetology, Fish Farming and Jewelry-Making & Wire Works.

In order to complete the training of the beneficiaries, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social has selected 1,830 MCPs from the 36 States and FCT for the 6-months apprenticeship who were carefully selected using NBTE-guided criteria.

The disclosure…