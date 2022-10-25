FRSC official, motorcyclist injured in Ibadan road accident

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and a motorcyclist were injured in a road accident that occurred at Omi Adio in Ido local government area on Tuesday.

It was claimed that the commercial…