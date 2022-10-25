Group threatens lockdown of Niger Delta over alleged marginalisation

A group known as the Niger Delta Volunteers for Good Governance (NDVFGG), has threatened “a total lockdown of economic activities” within the Niger Delta region over what it termed as the marginalisation of Edo and Delta States in the appointment of principal officers into the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The group, which also condemned the planned winding up of the PAP by the Federal Government, described the proposed action as untimely and advised the government to rather re-strategise with a view to accomplishing the spirit of the initiators of the programme considering the achievements it had recorded so far.

A statement signed by the National President of the…