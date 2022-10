The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he was rechristened Abraham, the ‘Father of Nations’ by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The former Lagos State governor made this claim while speaking with the Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.