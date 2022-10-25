Presidential candidates must reveal plans for women to earn our support ― Womanifesto

A women-based Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of Womanifesto, has said that presidential candidates contesting in the 2023 elections must reveal their plans for women to earn their support.

Womanifesto said plans have been concluded to meet all presidential candidates on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to table home their demands.

The women spoke at the National Women’s Dialogue with the theme “Electoral Integrity and Accountability: Towards Corruption – Free Elections” on Monday in Abuja.

The event was funded and supported by MacArthur Foundation and Women’s Rights Advancement & Protection Alternative (WRAPA Nigeria) in partnership with the Affirmative…