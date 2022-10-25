Tips on how to combine studies and extracurricular activities successfully 

Following the suspension of the 8months long strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on October 14, 2022, students in government-owned universities can now return to their academics after a long while at home.

This suspension comes with a mixed feeling as so many students have given up on resuming back to school this year as a result of the back and forth negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU.

A lot of students have engaged in extracurricular activities just in a bid to make productive use of the time the strike lasted. It therefore becomes a source of concern how to combine these extracurricular activities with studies since academic…