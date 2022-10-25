WhatsApp goes down, users unable to send, receive messages

WhatsApp has gone down for users in Nigeria and across the globe, with thousands of people if not millions reporting being unable to send or receive messages.

WhatsApp users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app is not working.

Downdetector also found more than 11,000 users in India, and 19,000 in Singapore, had reported experiencing issues.

Users have found that while they can open the app and access their conversations, it is failing to deliver new messages or successfully send any.

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears…