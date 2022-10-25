WHO tasks African countries on need to be vigilant over resurgence

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has urged African countries to remain vigilant against the resurgence of polio in the continent.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said this in a message to mark the 2022 World Polio Day which is celebrated annually on October 24.

The theme for World Polio Day 2022 and Beyond is “A healthier future for mothers and children.”

Moeti noted that as many as 20 million children have been spared disability and are walking today, explaining that two of the three strains of wild poliovirus (Type 2 and Type 3) have been certified as eradicated, and in 2020 the African Region was certified as free of indigenous wild polio.

Moeti…