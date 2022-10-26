94 die in 324 Gombe road accidents in 10 Months ― FRSC

A total of 94 people have been killed and 821 injured in 324 road crashes recorded in the last 10 months in Gombe State.

The disclosure was made by the Sector Commander of the Gombe State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Felix Theman during the flagging off of the annual end of a special operation tagged ‘Ember’ month’s road safety campaign.

The Sector Commander said that those accidents were fatal and ghastly as recorded across the state appealing to motorists, motorcyclists and other road users to always obey the traffic rules with a view to mitigating accidents and deaths.

He also said that the command will collaborate with the state Ministry of…