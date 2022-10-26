ArtsForChange, NCAC launch arts challenge, call for entries

In a bid to uncover, stimulate and promote creativity amongst Nigerian youths, Arts for change in conjunction with the National Council For Arts And Culture (NCAC), under the leadership of its Director General, Olusegun Runsewe, has unveiled a creativity competition tagged Creativity Talent Challenge.

NCAC is a Nigerian agency saddled with the responsibility of coordinating, developing, preserving, and promoting the living arts and culture of Nigeria both locally and internationally.

Arts Challenge, a big money competition with entries closing on Friday, November 25, will see the winner walking away with the grand prize of N 500,000, while other shortlisted participants will win…