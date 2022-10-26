EndSARS: Two years after – Tribune Online

IT’s been two years since the angry days of October 2020 when disenchanted Nigerians took to the streets of Lagos and other urban centers across the country to protest persistent abuse at the hands of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Organised under the banner of the hashtag #EndSARS, the protests were only notionally about the activities of SARS, whose members had exercised a reign of terror on the Nigerian populace. The protesters’ intent was far more substantive: they wanted to call attention to the rough justice constantly meted out to Nigerians not just by the police but law enforcement in general.

Insofar as the protests were about making those grievances…